Indian judoka Ishroop Narang entered the Women's 78-kg quarterfinals after registering a win by a yuko in the golden score period against Nicole Wood of Scotland at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

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The match remained deadlocked at the end of regulation time, with both judokas picking up a shido each.

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Ishroop, the 19-year-old from Punjab, finally broke the stalemate one minute and 40 seconds into the golden score, scoring a decisive yuko to seal the contest after five minutes and 40 seconds.

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The Indian will face England's Emma Reid in the quarterfinals.

However, Avtar Singh suffered a loss by Ippon against Cyprus' Aristos Michael in the 100-kg round of 16 event.

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Yash Ghangas also crashed out of the men's +100 kg competition after suffering a 0-1 defeat to Wales' Joshua Whitehouse in the Round of 16.

Whitehouse secured the decisive yuko midway through the contest and held on to his advantage to win the bout.

Ghangas, who picked up two shido penalties during the four-minute contest, was unable to find a way back as his campaign ended in the opening round.

Yuko is awarded for a throw where the opponent lands on their side or near-side, or for a hold-down lasting 5 to 9 seconds.

Ippon is the highest score and means a full point that ends the match right away. You can score an ippon through a clean throw, a long hold down, or a tap out.