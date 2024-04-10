Justice Anirudhha Bose retires; to take over as Director of National Judicial Academy, Bhopal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

Justice Anirudhha Bose – who retired as a judge of the Supreme Court – has been appointed as Director of the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal.

"Justice Bose is retiring from the Supreme Court. The unanimous vote of judges was that Justice Bose should head the National judicial academy Bhopal and he has agreed to take up the role," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced on Wednesday.

Born on April 11, 1959, Justice Bose did his LL.B. from Surendranath Law College, Kolkata; got himself enrolled as a lawyer in 1985 and started practising law before the Calcutta High Court.

He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Calcutta High Court in January 2004 and was elevated as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court on August 11, 2018. Justice Bose was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019.

Heading the ceremonial Bench also included Justice Bose, the CJI on Wednesday described him as an equitable, gentle, compassionate person with unending desire to do justice to the last person.

"Yesterday he donned a suit for dinner. Otherwise we are always amazed by his sartorial elegance, personal tragedies have never come in the way of his judicial work… It was an honour to serve a court in which you (Justice Bose) were a judge," said the CJI, describing him as a “great friend.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta read out Attorney General R Venkataramani’s message that termed him a “perfect gentleman." Senior advocates AM Singhvi, Dushyant Dave and several other bar leaders also heaped praise on Justice Bose who said he was demitting the office with a sense of immense satisfaction.

"What I have learnt in these five years is more than the 60 years… Every day, I have learnt something new and due to my lack of knowledge I kept on learning. A judge can decide a matter on his own but the conflicting views help present an equitable solution,” Justice Bose said, thanking his brother judges and lawyers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court