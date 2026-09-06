Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra appointed Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice; 7 other High Courts get new CJs

Almost a month after the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation, the Centre on Saturday notified the appointment of Punjab and Haryana High Court Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as a full-time Chief Justice of the High Court.

Related news: SC Collegium recommends Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as chief justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court

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Seven other High Courts – the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, the Patna High Court, the Calcutta High Court, the Rajasthan High Court, the Bombay High Court, the Chhattisgarh High Court and the Madhya Pradesh High Court — have also got new Chief Justices, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced on. X.

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Justice Mishra’s appointment has been hanging fire as the Centre awaited comments from the AAP Government in Punjab on Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation for his appointment as a full-time Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A Bench led by Justice Mishra had on August 3 passed an order barring the Punjab Government from indulging in unproductive expenditures, such as large-scale advertising campaigns, until it cleared dearness allowance and dearness relief dues of all its employees and pensioners within a fortnight. The order has already been challenged before the Supreme Court.

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In his August 9 post on the Collegium’s recommendations, AAP chief Arvind. Kejriwal had alleged that seniority was being overlooked.

Justice Mishra, whose parent High Court is the Allahabad High Court, was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in July 2025. He has been functioning as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court since June 2, 2026, following the elevation of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, had on August 6 recommended Justice Mishra for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal of the Chhattisgarh High Court has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court which hit headlines after Justice Sandeep Mehta of the Supreme Court wrote to CJI Kant requesting him to replace Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma “with immediate effect” with a Chief Justice from another state over alleged misuse his administrative powers and manipulation of case listings to favour “rich litigants”.

Justice V. Kameswar Rao of the Delhi High Court, Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge of the Bombay High Court and Justice M.C. Tripathi of the Allahabad High Court have been appointed as Chief Justices of Patna, Calcutta and Bombay High Courts, respectively.

Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje of the Gujarat High Court and Justice Dr. Pushpendra Singh Bhati of the Rajasthan High Court have been appointed as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, respectively while Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra of the Orissa High Court will be the new Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court.