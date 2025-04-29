DT
PT
Justice BR Gavai appointed 52nd Chief Justice of India

Justice BR Gavai appointed 52nd Chief Justice of India

He will enter the office of the CJI on May 14, a day after incumbent CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna demits office
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:30 PM Apr 29, 2025 IST
Justice BR Gavai. Photo: X/ @LiveLawIndia
Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was on Tuesday appointed the next Chief Justice of India.

He will enter the office of the CJI on May 14, a day after incumbent CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna demits office.

The law ministry issued a notification announcing Justice Gavai's appointment as 52nd Chief Justice of India.

As per laid down procedure, his name was recommended by CJI Khanna on April 16 to the central government.

Justice Gavai will have a tenure of six months and will demit office on December 23 on attaining the age of 65.

He is the senior-most Supreme Court judge after CJI Khanna.

