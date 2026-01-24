Justice delayed is justice destroyed, says CJI Surya Kant

Noting that inordinate delay in judicial intervention can destroy justice, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said citizens often lose their only real protection when courts fail to act in time.

Advertisement

“For a small farmer whose land is being seized or a student wrongly denied admission, justice delayed is not justice denied, it is justice destroyed. High Courts’ ability, therefore, to stay an executive action at the very first hearing is often the only real access the citizen ever experiences,” the CJI said.

Advertisement

Delivering the Fali Nariman Memorial Lecture organised by the Bombay Bar Association in Mumbai, CJI Kant sought to emphasise that High Courts occupied a unique position in India’s constitutional scheme, acting as the first and most vital line of defence for citizens against executive excesses such as illegal detention and violations of individual dignity.

Advertisement

”The High Court’s power to grant interim relief under Article 226 is the hallmark of the court’s protective jurisdiction to intervene at the threshold, ensuring that the status quo is preserved so that justice is not defeated by fait accompli of administrative haste,” Justice Kant said.

“In India, liberty will never again be at the mercy of unchecked authority, for High Courts remain ever vigilant, ever responsive, and ever the proud sentinels of our freedom,” he said.

Advertisement

Drawing distinction between Article 32 and Article 226 of the Constitution, he said while Article 32 protected fundamental rights, Article 226 gave high courts a wider reach to correct legal injuries, enforce statutory duties and check administrative excesses.

“While the Supreme Court may have the final word, the High Court often has the most vital one. The high court is the primary sentinel guarding the doorsteps of the ordinary citizen, ensuring that the rule of law is not a distant Delhi-centric concept but a local, breathing reality,” the CJI said.

Maintaining that access to justice must extend beyond physical courtrooms and virtual hearings should no longer be seen as emergency measures, Justice Kant said, “In an era when citizens’ rights are likely to be infringed by automated systems or burgeoning technologies, courts must adapt accordingly. Technology must instead be harnessed towards ensuring judicial equality.”