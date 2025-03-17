Justice Joymalya Bagchi sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Justice Joymalya Bagchi of the Calcutta High Court was on Monday sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court, taking its strength to 33 judges against its full sanctioned strength of 34, including the CJI.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna administered the oath of office to Justice Bagchi at a brief ceremony in court number 1 of the Supreme Court at 10.30 am.

The oath ceremony was attended by Supreme Court judges, law officers, senior advocates and bar members.

Justice Bagchi would be in line to be CJI after the retirement of Justice KV Viswanathan on May 25, 2031. He would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India.

“After the retirement of Justice Altamas Kabir on July 18, 2013 as Chief Justice of India, there has not been any Chief Justice of India from the High Court at Calcutta. On the retirement of Justice KV Viswanathan on May 25, 2031, Justice Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on October 2, 2031,” a Supreme Court Collegium resolution stated.

The Centre on March 10 notified the appointment of Justice Bagchi as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna had unanimously recommended Justice Bagchi for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Bagchi was appointed a Judge of the High Court at Calcutta on June 27, 2011 and transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on January 4, 2021. He was repatriated to the High Court at Calcutta on November 8, 2021 and has been functioning there since then. He has served as a Judge of the High Court for more than 13 years. During his long tenure as a Judge of the High Court, Justice Bagchi has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law, the resolution noted.

Justice Bagchi stood at Serial No. 11 in the combined all-India seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices.

The Collegium also took into consideration the fact that, at present, the Supreme Court was represented by only one Judge from the High Court at Calcutta.