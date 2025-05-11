DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Justice Kant is NALSA Executive Chairman

Justice Kant is NALSA Executive Chairman

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court as the next Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). Justice Kant replaces Justice BR Gavai, who is to take over as the 52nd Chief Justice...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:23 AM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court as the next Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Justice Kant replaces Justice BR Gavai, who is to take over as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on May 14.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Clause (b) of sub-section (2) of Section 3 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, the President is pleased to nominate Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India, as Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority, with effect from May 14, 2025,” an official notification read.

Advertisement

A former Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court — Justice Kant would hold the position till November 23, 2025, after which he is expected to be elevated as the 53rd CJI.

Constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, NALSA is mandated to provide free legal services to weaker sections of the society. The CJI is the Patron-in-Chief of NALSA. The President, in consultation with the CJI, appoints an active or retired SC judge as the Executive Chairman of NALSA.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper