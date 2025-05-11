Justice Kant is NALSA Executive Chairman

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court as the next Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

Justice Kant replaces Justice BR Gavai, who is to take over as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on May 14.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Clause (b) of sub-section (2) of Section 3 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, the President is pleased to nominate Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India, as Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority, with effect from May 14, 2025,” an official notification read.

A former Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court — Justice Kant would hold the position till November 23, 2025, after which he is expected to be elevated as the 53rd CJI.

Constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, NALSA is mandated to provide free legal services to weaker sections of the society. The CJI is the Patron-in-Chief of NALSA. The President, in consultation with the CJI, appoints an active or retired SC judge as the Executive Chairman of NALSA.