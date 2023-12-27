Justice Kaul: Govt shouldn’t take every issue to last court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, December 26

As India faces an uphill task of clearing an unprecedented judicial backlog of more than five crore cases, former Supreme Court Judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul has said that every dispute need not land in courts. “More than 50% of the litigation is by the government and public bodies where they are a party,” said Justice Kaul who retired on Monday.

“There has to be serious thought about how to make alternative dispute resolution efficacious. The Mediation Act needs to be seriously implemented as I believe that is the way forward,” Justice Kaul told The Tribune in an interview. He said he had suggested that the government should consider if a one-time measure could be taken to deal with less heinous cases so that courts were free to deal with more heinous cases.

“One method was that in incidents where the maximum sentence is 10 years or less and the charged person had already undergone about 1/3rd of the sentence and it is a single incident case, may be taking a bond of good behavior and discharging them could unburden the system. However, I do not know whether this issue has received any consideration at the government level,” he said.

