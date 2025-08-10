DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Justice must reach people's doorsteps, not remain in halls of power: Chief Justice of India

Justice must reach people's doorsteps, not remain in halls of power: Chief Justice of India

Says the country must progress, but not at the cost of our culture and traditions
article_Author
PTI
Itanagar, Updated At : 03:01 PM Aug 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. PTI file
Advertisement

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Sunday said the judiciary, legislature, and executive exist solely to serve the people and ensure justice is delivered swiftly and at minimal cost.

Advertisement

"I have always been a staunch supporter of decentralisation. Justice should reach people's doorsteps," he said after inaugurating the newly constructed Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench building here.

"Neither the courts, nor the judiciary, nor the legislature exist for the royals, judges, or members of the executive. We all exist to give justice to the people," he said.

Advertisement

Gavai lauded successive chief justices of the Gauhati High Court for working to make justice more accessible.

Commending Arunachal Pradesh's unity in diversity, the CJI said the state has 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes. “The government has made efforts to preserve and promote the traditions and culture of every tribe,” he said.

Advertisement

"The country must progress, but not at the cost of our culture and traditions. It is one of our fundamental duties under the Constitution to preserve and conserve them," he said.

Recalling his visits to several northeastern states in the past two years, Gavai said he was 'mesmerised' by the vibrant tribal culture.

Referring to a recent visit to shelter homes in strife-torn Manipur, Gavai said, "A woman there told me, 'You are welcome to your home'. It touched my heart because for all of us, India is one, and for all Indians, India is their home."

Quoting B R Ambedkar, he said: "Baba Saheb was a staunch supporter of India's unity. He always said, 'India first and India last'. He assured that our Constitution will keep India united and strong in times of peace and war, which we have witnessed even after 75 years."

"Every religion has its own 'dharma granth' (religious scripture), but for every Indian, the Constitution is the great 'granth'. Our first allegiance must be to it," he added, urging citizens to read the document.

Gavai also cited Ambedkar's reminder that 'political equality without economic and social equality has no value', and stressed the importance of constitutional provisions under Schedules V and VI to protect the culture and traditions of the Northeast's tribal communities.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ashutosh Kumar said the new building reaffirms the Constitutional promise of justice without geographical barriers.

"Let Arunachal be the place where justice comes first without delay, just as it witnesses the first sunrise," he said adding, court buildings are not just infrastructure, they are temples of Constitutional morality.

Supreme Court judges Ujjal Bhuyan, N Kotiswar Singh, Sandeep Mehta, and Vijay Bishnoi also spoke on the occasion.

The Rs 135.35 crore state-of-the-art complex, housing five courtrooms and modern facilities, was built by the Public Works Department.

The construction began in February 2021, following the foundation laid by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in 2018.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts