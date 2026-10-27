DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Justice P Sam Koshy recommended for appointment as Delhi High Court Chief Justice

Justice P Sam Koshy recommended for appointment as Delhi High Court Chief Justice

CJI Surya Kant-led SC Collegium recommends three other HC judges for appointment as Chief Justices of Gujarat, Telangana and Uttarakhand High Courts

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:57 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Justice P Sam Koshy of the Telangana High Court. Image credit: tshc.gov.in
Advertisement

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice P Sam Koshy of the Telangana High Court to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The Chief Justice of India Surya Kant-led Collegium on Monday recommended the elevation of four High Court judges as Chief Justices of various high courts.

Advertisement

Three others recommended were Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak of the Gujarat High Court for appointment as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty of the Calcutta High Court for appointment as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and Justice Sudhir Singh of the Patna High Court for appointment as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Ajay Sharma, judicial member at the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Mumbai and Vaibhav Anant Sugdare, a practising advocate for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium also recommended the appointment of seven advocates as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Advertisement

Those recommended for elevation are: Vivek Sharan, Rajesh Kumar Shukla, Kanak Gaharwar alias Kanak Lata Singh, Bhakti Vyas, Shreyas Pandit, Mrinal Elker alias Mrinal Mazumdar and Avinash Zargar.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts