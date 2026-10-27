Justice P Sam Koshy recommended for appointment as Delhi High Court Chief Justice

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice P Sam Koshy of the Telangana High Court to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The Chief Justice of India Surya Kant-led Collegium on Monday recommended the elevation of four High Court judges as Chief Justices of various high courts.

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Three others recommended were Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak of the Gujarat High Court for appointment as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty of the Calcutta High Court for appointment as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and Justice Sudhir Singh of the Patna High Court for appointment as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

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The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Ajay Sharma, judicial member at the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in Mumbai and Vaibhav Anant Sugdare, a practising advocate for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium also recommended the appointment of seven advocates as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

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Those recommended for elevation are: Vivek Sharan, Rajesh Kumar Shukla, Kanak Gaharwar alias Kanak Lata Singh, Bhakti Vyas, Shreyas Pandit, Mrinal Elker alias Mrinal Mazumdar and Avinash Zargar.