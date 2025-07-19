Justice Vibhu Bakhru sworn in as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

Justice Vibhu Bakhru was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on Saturday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered oath of office to the new CJ at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan's glass house here.

Prior to this, Justice Bakhru, 59, served as a Judge at the Delhi High Court.

His elevation as the Chief Justice of Karnataka HC was based on the recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium to the central government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatian, several senior Ministers, Judges, Advocates and officials of the state government were present at the event.