Kali Mata idol found dressed as Mother Mary in Mumbai temple, priest arrested

Kali Mata idol found dressed as Mother Mary in Mumbai temple, priest arrested

Devotees raise alarm after spotting deity in Christian attire; priest claims divine instruction in dream

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:00 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A video has surfaced on social media showing the Kali Mata idol dressed as Mother Mary in the temple in suburban Chembur. Photo: X/@Ramesh_hjs
The idol of Hindu Goddess Kali Mata was found by devotees dressed as Mother Mary in a temple in Mumbai, leading police to arrest a priest of the shrine, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the RCF police station official, a video has surfaced on social media showing the Kali Mata idol dressed as Mother Mary in the temple in suburban Chembur.

Devotees visiting the temple on Sunday were taken aback to find the idol of Goddess Kali dressed in attire resembling that of the mother of Jesus Christ. They contacted the local police and told them about the change in the deity’s attire.

When quizzed by devotees, a temple priest, identified only as Ramesh, claimed the Hindu Goddess appeared in his dream and instructed him to “adorn her in the form of Mother Mary”.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the priest for hurting religious feelings of a community, according to police.

The priest was subsequently arrested and produced before a local court, which remanded him to two days of police custody, they said.

Cops were now ascertaining if there was any organised motive behind the incident or whether more persons were involved in it, the official added.

