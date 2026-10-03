DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘Kamaal kar diya pilot ji’: Salman Khan praises Smit Machchhar for averting flydubai flight crisis

‘Kamaal kar diya pilot ji’: Salman Khan praises Smit Machchhar for averting flydubai flight crisis

Actor hails pilot’s courage after he was injured while foiling co-pilot’s alleged attempt to crash Israel-bound flight

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:28 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Actor Salman Khan (Image credit/PTI file); and (right) Indian pilot Smit Machchhar (Image credit/X @IsraelMFA)
Advertisement

Superstar Salman Khan has praised flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage after he foiled his co-pilot’s attempt to allegedly crash an Israel-bound flight.

Khan took to social media to salute Machchhar, who was seriously injured after being stabbed by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain (You’ve done an incredible job, pilotji. We all salute you for your courage)... will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar,” the actor wrote on X.

Advertisement

The flydubai flight had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk city. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Advertisement

In videos circulating on social media, the pilot can be seen drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft.

On Friday, Machchhar spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a video call from hospital and recounted the incident.

Modi praised the pilot’s bravery, presence of mind and composure, saying his split-second decision helped save the lives of those on board. The motive behind the co-pilot’s alleged attack remains under investigation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts