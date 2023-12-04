Poll debacle: Kamal Nath likely to resign as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief

New Delhi, December 4
After Congress debacle in Madhya Pradesh polls state chief Kamal Nath is likely to resign from his post.
Nath is expected to put in papers when he comes to Delhi to meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Meanwhile, the Congress has convened a meeting of all 230 candidates on Tuesday to discuss the defeat in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and the reasons behind the poor performance, party leaders said.
The meeting will also discuss how to strengthen the party and the way forward, a leader said.
MP Congress president Kamal Nath is scheduled to address the meeting. Senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachouri and others will discuss the causes of the party's debacle with the participants, sources said on Monday. With PTI inputs
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Michaung: 5 dead as heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; roads inundated, runway flooded
Relentless rain throws life out of gear in Chennai and its n...
UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families
Under the crackdown, which will also impact Indians, medics ...
Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed
Group of militants on their way to Myanmar ambushed by anoth...
Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats
This will be the first time in history of Mizoram that the s...
Mamata Banerjee unlikely to attend INDIA bloc meet in Delhi on Wednesday, cites prior engagement
West Bengal CM said she was unaware of the meeting date and ...