Poll debacle: Kamal Nath likely to resign as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

After Congress debacle in Madhya Pradesh polls state chief Kamal Nath is likely to resign from his post.

Nath is expected to put in papers when he comes to Delhi to meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, the Congress has convened a meeting of all 230 candidates on Tuesday to discuss the defeat in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and the reasons behind the poor performance, party leaders said.

The meeting will also discuss how to strengthen the party and the way forward, a leader said.

MP Congress president Kamal Nath is scheduled to address the meeting. Senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachouri and others will discuss the causes of the party's debacle with the participants, sources said on Monday. With PTI inputs

#Congress #Madhya Pradesh #Mallikarjun Kharge