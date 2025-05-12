DT
Home / India / Kannada TV actor Rakesh Poojary dies at 34   

Dies due to cardiac arrest at a pre-wedding ceremony in Nitte near Udupi
PTI
Udupi (Karnataka), Updated At : 10:20 AM May 12, 2025 IST
Television actor and comedian Rakesh Poojary, winner of Season 3 of reality show ‘Comedy Kiladigalu’, died due to cardiac arrest at a pre-wedding ceremony in Nitte near Udupi, family sources said on Monday.

He died on Sunday night at the age of 34, they said.

Poojary collapsed during a mehendi function and was declared dead shortly thereafter.

A native of Karkala in Udupi district, Poojary was the son of Dinkar Poojary and Shambhavi. He had garnered popularity for his role in the Kannada television serial ‘Hitler Kalyana’ and had also acted in several other television and film projects.

The news of his untimely demise has shocked the Kannada television and film fraternity, with several actors and industry colleagues expressing their condolences.

His last rites will be performed in his hometown of Karkala, the family said.

