Home / India / Kannada writer Asha Raghu found dead at home

Kannada writer Asha Raghu found dead at home

A novelist by profession, Raghu had also written dialogues for Kannada television serials

article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 10:19 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Kannada litterateur Asha Raghu (46) was found dead at her residence in Malleswaram here on Saturday, police said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further investigation is under way, police added.

Family members broke open the door of her room earlier in the day after she failed to respond, police said.

A novelist by profession, she had also written dialogues for Kannada television serials.

Sources said she had lost her husband two years ago.

Raghu is survived by her daughter.

The Kannada Writers and Publishers’ Association has mourned her demise.

