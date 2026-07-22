Kapil Sibal moves Supreme Court for re-interpretation of anti-defection law

As several AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and TMC MPs switched sides days before the Monsoon Session of Parliament began, veteran lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking reinterpretation of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution which allows lawmakers to avoid disqualification on defections.

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“I have filed a petition in person. It relates to the issue of whether the composition of Parliament can change in the fashion in which it’s happening in this country and the interpretation of the Tenth Schedule paragraph 4 in that context,” Sibal told a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

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As Sibal sought an urgent listing and hearing of his petition, the Bench – which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana -- agreed to take it up on Monday, July 27.

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Sibal has sought reinterpretation of the Tenth Schedule which allows splinter groups to escape the anti-defection law by taking the merger route.

Added to the Constitution through the 52nd Amendment in 1985, the Tenth Schedule’s validity was upheld by the Supreme Court in Kihoto Hollohan vs Zachillhu and Others in 1991.

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Popularly known as anti-defection law, the Tenth Schedule envisages two circumstances under which a lawmaker can be disqualified -- if he/she voluntarily gives up membership of a party and when he/she votes/abstains from voting contrary to party directive.

Originally, the Tenth Schedule recognised a 'split' in a legislature party if at least one-third members formed a new group or joined another party. But, after the 91st Amendment which came into force in 2004, the law recognises a 'merger' that requires at least two-third members of a legislature party to join another one or form a new one without falling foul of the anti-defection law.

In Subhash Desai versus Principal Secretary, Governor of Maharashtra i.e. the Shiv Sena split case (2023), the Supreme Court distinguished between a "legislative party" and a "political party," saying they cannot be conflated. Now, the joining of another party is not a valid defence in disqualification proceedings under the Tenth Schedule unless the original political party itself merges with another party.

A five-Judge Constitution Bench led by the then CJI DY Chandrachud also ruled that the power to appoint a whip and the leader of the party in the House rested solely with the political party, not the legislative party.

The rebel faction of a political party cannot unilaterally replace the party’s whip and that the Speaker must recognise only the whip and leader authorised by the parent political party, it said.

The anti-defection law as interpreted by the Supreme Court in the Shiv Sena split case, requires a formal organisational merger of the original political party and at least two-thirds of the elected lawmakers must agree to the merger in order to avoid disqualification.