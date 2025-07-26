DT
Kargil Vijay Diwas reminder of unparalleled courage of our soldiers: PM Modi   

Kargil Vijay Diwas reminder of unparalleled courage of our soldiers: PM Modi   

  The Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:38 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the 26th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks the success of Indian armed forces in ousting Pakistani intruders from the mountains in Kargil.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

Modi said said this occasion reminds the country of unparalleled courage and valour of its soldiers who sacrificed their lives for defending the country's pride.

Their spirit to sacrifice themselves for the motherland will inspire every generation, he said.

Pakistani forces had stealthily occupied strategic positions in the mountains in Kargil, aiming to sever the transport link between Kashmir and Ladakh. However, India launched 'Operation Vijay' to evict them and achieved success.

