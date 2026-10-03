Karnataka BJP delegation meets DGP over FIRs linked to SIR Form-7 applications

A delegation of Karnataka BJP leaders on Saturday met Director-General of Police M A Saleem, and sought a review of FIRs registered against party leaders and workers in connection with Form-7 applications filed during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The delegation, led by state BJP President B Y Vijayendra, included former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka.

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The leaders submitted a memorandum to the DGP, urging the police to ensure that cases arising from the electoral-roll exercise were dealt strictly, accordance to law, and without political pressure.

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“Form 7 is a statutory mechanism provided by the Election Commission of India through which electors can object to the inclusion of a name or seek deletion of an existing entry from the electoral roll. Merely filing multiple Form-7 applications, or assisting voters in identifying errors in electoral rolls, should not automatically be treated as a criminal offence,” Ashoka told reporters.

He maintained that it was the election machinery, and not the police, which had to determine the validity of claims made in Form-7 applications.

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The BJP’s intervention comes amid a growing political dispute over alleged misuse of Form 7 during the SIR exercise.

The Congress has alleged that bulk applications were being submitted with the intention of deleting names of eligible voters, while the BJP has rejected the allegations and said its workers were being targeted for participating in a legitimate electoral process.

Police have registered cases in several parts of Karnataka following complaints over alleged irregularities in Form-7 applications.

In Belagavi, an FIR was registered against BJP leader Ravi Patil and others over allegations concerning attempts to delete the names of 198 minority-community voters. Similar cases have been reported in Bidar and Mysuru, with investigations under way.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer has also directed electoral registration officers to take action against applicants who knowingly make false statements or declarations in electoral-roll applications. The action is to be followed by an inquiry under the relevant electoral rules.

The saffron party is also seeking police action against Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other Congress ministers over their recent protest outside the Chief Electoral Officer’s office.