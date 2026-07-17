Karnataka BJP holds massive protest against Bidadi AI township project

The Karnataka BJP on Friday held a massive protest against the Congress Government’s move to acquire farmers’ land for the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project near Bidadi in Bengaluru South district.

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The proposed GBIT project, touted as India’s first AI-powered township, has sparked widespread protests by farmers in Bidadi, around 35–40 km from Bengaluru.

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The project aims to create a futuristic urban hub with AI (artificial intelligence) industries, commercial spaces, housing, and infrastructure to support Bengaluru’s rapid growth and reduce pressure on the city. The government plans to develop the township across nearly 9,000 acres of farmland spread over several villages.

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Farmers, however, say the land earmarked for the project is fertile agricultural land that has sustained their families for generations. Thousands of farming families depend on it for growing crops, dairy farming, and horticulture, they say.

Many protesters also argue that they were not adequately consulted, and have rejected compensation, saying fertile land cannot simply be replaced with money.

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Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the BJP would lay siege to police stations if the police ‘harass’ farmers. He said the party would also raise the issue in the upcoming session of the legislature.

“Under the law, ... authorities must issue a seven-day notice before taking possession of land. Instead, the police and officials arrived without prior notice and resorted to high-handed action. Police allegedly abused and assaulted women, and then booked the protesting farmers under Section 307 (attempt to murder), portraying them as criminals,” he told reporters after visiting farmers in Bidadi, Byramangala and Mandalahalli.

Holding placards, BJP leaders and workers shouted slogans against the state government, calling it “anti-farmer”. They also demanded that the cases registered against farmers involved in the agitation opposing the land acquisition be immediately withdrawn.

BJP leader Ashoka claimed the situation in Byramangala resembled an emergency, adding that farmers have been given two months to decide. They are also being lured with offers of higher compensation and illegal commissions, he added.

“They are being told they will receive an additional Rs 50 lakh or Rs 10 lakh as commission if they agree,” he alleged.

He also alleged that fresh land acquisition was under way in Anekal and the government was planning to acquire nearly 20,000 acres around Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has clarified that the state will not force farmers to give up their land for project, and also announced the formation of a committee in the coming days to review the project.

He, however, has maintained that the proposed township remains an important development initiative for the state’s future.

The protests against the project intensified when government survey teams entered villages to begin land surveys. In one widely reported incident, women farmers chased officials away with brooms, forcing the survey to stop. Several FIRs were later registered following clashes between protesters and officials.

The issue has now become a major political flashpoint in Karnataka, with opposition parties backing the farmers and demanding that the land acquisition be halted.