Home / India / Karnataka bus accident: Toll rises to 7 as driver succumbs to injuries

Karnataka bus accident: Toll rises to 7 as driver succumbs to injuries

Driver succumbs despite undergoing emergency surgery     

article_Author
PTI
Hubballi (Karnataka), Updated At : 11:34 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The toll from the tragic collision in Chitradurga rose to seven following the death of the bus driver on Friday, police said.

The driver, Mohammed Rafique, was critically injured during the accident in the early hours of Thursday.

Following the crash, Rafique was rushed to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences at Hubballi.

Despite undergoing emergency surgery, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning, they said.

