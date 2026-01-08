DT
Karnataka businessman held captive for days in Thane hotels, robbed of Rs 2 crore at gunpoint

The victim was allegedly lured to Thane on the pretext of investment in his firm; primary accused arrested

article_Author
PTI
Thane, Updated At : 09:14 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo. File
Police have arrested a man after he allegedly tricked a Karnataka-based businessman into visiting Maharashtra’s Thane district on the promise of investment in his firm, and was robbed of over Rs 2 crore at gunpoint after holding him captive in multiple hotels, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place between December 15 and 18, 2025, and the main accused in the case, Ankit Bapu Thombre (40), a resident of Manpada in Thane, was arrested on January 6, an official said.

The arrest was made by the Crime Branch Unit-I of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate, ACP (Crime) Madan Ballal said.

“The victim, identified as Shamantkumar Shadak Sharappa Karder (31), a businessman from Shimoga in Karnataka, received a call on December 15, 2025, from a man, who identified himself as Ankit. The latter expressed interest in investing in his company,” he said.

“Trusting his proposal, the complainant travelled to Kashimira in Thane district. However, the accused took him to three different hotels between December 15 and 18 and held him captive there,” ACP Ballal said.

The accused threatened the businessman with a pistol, while his accomplice wielded a knife. They forcibly obtained the victim’s net banking ID and password. Using these details, they made unauthorised online transactions amounting to Rs 2,17,63,287 from the complainant’s current bank account,” he added.

Based on the complaint, the Kashimira police registered an FIR on January 2, under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder and wrongful confinement, along with sections of the Arms Act, against Thombre and his accomplices.

“During the investigation, police found that the accused had tried to conceal his identity by using a mobile number from the United Kingdom. But despite that, the police identified the main accused and finally arrested him from Shil Phata near Navi Mumbai,” Ballal added.

Police also seized a car used by the accused in the crime, he said.

The police are now looking for his accomplices, the official said.

