Karnataka Cabinet approves Bill to criminalise engagements of minors

Karnataka Cabinet approves Bill to criminalise engagements of minors

The Cabinet took note of the fact that nearly 700 child marriages were reported across the state during 2023-24
article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 07:34 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
In a move to curb child marriage, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to make even engagements involving minors a punishable offence.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the Cabinet has cleared the proposal and the Bill will be introduced in the upcoming session of the legislature.

The Cabinet took note of the fact that nearly 700 child marriages were reported across the state during 2023-24.

The decision follows a resolution passed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, where Deputy Commissioners of the districts and Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of zilla panchayats were directed to take stricter measures to prevent child marriages.

This Bill sends a strong message that not only child marriage, but even betrothing a minor is unacceptable and will attract legal consequences, the Minister said.

"We have brought radical changes socially. People who were escaping the legal action cannot get away. We are doing whatever best could be done to check child marriages,” Patil said.

