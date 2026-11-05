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Home / India / Karnataka CM Shivakumar urges MNCs to hire Kannadigas, promises protection against moral policing

Karnataka CM Shivakumar urges MNCs to hire Kannadigas, promises protection against moral policing

Shivakumar was speaking at a corporate social responsibility event at the Vidhan Soudha

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:29 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumarr said companies looking to hire skilled youngsters could approach the government, which was ready to act as a facilitator. PTI file
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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday urged multinational companies (MNCs) to give priority to Kannadigas in recruitment, while assuring businesses that his government would protect them against harassment and moral policing.

He was speaking at a corporate social responsibility event at the Vidhan Soudha.

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“Karnataka has a strong talent pool and companies should make efforts to recruit local candidates without compromising on skill requirments. I urge companies to give priority to local Kannadigas in employment,” he said.

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“We will not interfere with your recruitment of skilled employees, but you must ensure that Kannadigas are given due importance,” he said at the event.

The Chief Minister said companies looking to hire skilled youngsters could approach the government, which was ready to act as a facilitator.

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The remarks come in the wake of visits by pro-Kannada groups such as the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike led by T A. Narayana Gowda to IT offices and MNCs (including Google) to assess local hiring data.

Shivakumar promised that the government would not allow anyone to misuse their office or engage in moral policing, while also urging activist groups not to take matters into their own hands.

“We will not allow anyone to use their authority to harass businesses. There will be no moral policing. The government is committed to supporting companies, but they must also ensure that local Kannadigas are given adequate opportunities,” he added.

The controversy had also escalated after former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai said vigilante groups should not be allowed to run the state.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president Gowda had hit back, comparing Pai to Shakuni from the Mahabharata and calling for a protest outside his residence.

Industry representatives have warned that such confrontational tactics could damage ‘Brand Bengaluru’ amid growing competition from other states, AI-led disruption and infrastructure challenges.

The appeal came amid allegations and viral videos claiming that native Kannada speakers were being sidelined or discriminated against in Bengaluru’s tech and private sectors in favour of other language speakers.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike launched a month-long campaign from November 1 to assess Kannadiga representation in IT-BT and manufacturing companies.

It has sought workforce composition, recruitment data for the past three years, hiring criteria and details of skill-development initiatives.

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