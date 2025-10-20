Karnataka HC allows RSS march in Chittapur on Nov 2

In a setback to the Congress-led government in Karnataka, the Karnataka High Court on Sunday allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold its march in Chittapur on November 2.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ashok Patil, convenor of the RSS in Kalaburagi, who challenged the authorities’ inaction on granting permission to hold the march in Chittapur on October 19.

While hearing the matter, Justice MGS Kamal questioned the state government on how it planned to accommodate and proceed further, while observing that everyone’s sentiments must be respected.

Chittapur is Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge’s constituency. Priyank is a minister in the Karnataka government led by Siddaramaiah.

The court also noted that authorities in Chittapur denied permission, citing possible law and order issues, as organisations, including the Bhim Army and Bharatiya Dalit Panther, had also planned rallies at the same time and place. They were also not allowed to hold their rallies.

Patil’s counsel argued that all queries raised by officials had been duly answered and pointed out that similar processions were peacefully conducted elsewhere in the state.

During the hearing, the petitioner (Ashok Patil) agreed to hold the event on November 2 instead. The high court directed the petitioner to submit a fresh application with all required details to the Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi and asked the authorities to consider it and file a report before the next hearing on October 24.

Earlier, a police reported highlighted that simultaneous rallies in Chittapur on Sunday by the RSS, Bhim Army and Bharatiya Dalit Panther could lead to clashes and disturb public peace.

The report also said that a recent incident involving an RSS activist allegedly verbally abusing and issuing a death threat to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had already heightened tensions in Chittapur.

Further, the installation of saffron flags and banners as part of the RSS event preparations sparked tensions in the town. On Friday, authorities conducted a clearance drive, citing the lack of official permission for such installations.

The state government too on Saturday issued an order making “prior permission” mandatory for any private organisation, association or a group of persons to use government property or premises.

Responding to criticism over the alleged targeting of the RSS with the order, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that his government was not targetting the Sangh.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said, “What we have done is that all organisations must obtain permission. That rule was framed during the tenure of the BJP government led by Jagadish Shettar. We have just repeated it. When the rule was brought during the BJP government, why didn’t they do anything? Why did they not oppose?”