Karnataka HC commences hearing on case relating to stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday began hearing a case relating to a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.
Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident on Wednesday, as a large number of people thronged to the stadium to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.
The case is being heard by a bench of Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi.
Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty appeared for argument on behalf of the state government.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident under the leadership of Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now