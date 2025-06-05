DT
Home / India / Karnataka HC commences hearing on case relating to stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium

Karnataka HC commences hearing on case relating to stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium

11 people died in the incident on Wednesday, as people thronged to the stadium to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 04:11 PM Jun 05, 2025 IST
An injured being taken for treatment following chaos near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, after a large number of fans gathered for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. PTI
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday began hearing a case relating to a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident on Wednesday, as a large number of people thronged to the stadium to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

The case is being heard by a bench of Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty appeared for argument on behalf of the state government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident under the leadership of Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner.

