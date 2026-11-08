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Home / India / Karnataka, Keralam free to test petrol for ethanol content, but don't politicise it: Suresh Gopi

Karnataka, Keralam free to test petrol for ethanol content, but don't politicise it: Suresh Gopi

Union Minister says Centre has scientific backing for 20 per cent ethanol blending policy amid row over claims of higher ethanol content in fuel

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PTI
Thrissur (Keralam), Updated At : 11:14 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi. PTI file
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Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Sunday said the Karnataka and Keralam governments were free to test petrol samples to ascertain their ethanol content but cautioned against politicising the issue.

His remarks came after the Karnataka government claimed that tests conducted by it had detected higher ethanol content in petrol supplied at fuel stations.

The Keralam government also decided on Saturday to conduct similar tests.

Responding to reporters, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas said both governments were free to conduct the tests, asserting that the Centre had scientific backing for its ethanol-blending policy.

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"Let them conduct the tests, whether it is the Karnataka government or the Keralam government. We have scientific support for it," he said.

Gopi said the Centre had approved 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, adding that the transition was being implemented gradually after assessing its feasibility and scientific implications.

"If people engage in unnecessary political mudslinging and create controversies here and there just for political purposes, we will have to see who will ultimately be affected and where the consequences will fall. That is all," he said.

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