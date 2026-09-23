Karnataka man murdered in Sharjah, body parts found packed in 2 bags

A 51-year-old man from Karnataka’s Udupi district was allegedly murdered in Sharjah and his body was later found dismembered and packed in two bags inside the boot of his car, his family said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Alwin Prakash Kunder, a native of Kundapur, had been working at Sharjah Airport for around 14 years. His family lost contact with him around July 20, following which his elder brother raised an alarm, they said.

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Alwin’s brother Anil Prashanth Kunder said the family subsequently received messages from his phone stating that he was unwell and resting. The messages raised suspicion as Alwin normally communicated with his family through voice messages and did not usually type messages, he said.

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When the family asked him to make a phone call, there was no response, following which a classmate in Sharjah was asked to check on him.

According to the family, the classmate reportedly went to the accommodation provided to Alwin by his employer. A watchman allegedly told him that Alwin had left for India. The company’s human resources department also initially informed the family that he had travelled to India.

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However, after the family said he had not returned to India, his passport and travel records were checked and reportedly showed that he was still in the UAE. A missing-person complaint was subsequently filed with authorities in Sharjah, they said.

Alwin’s body was later recovered on August 12 from the boot of his car, which was found abandoned on a road towards Oman, his brother said.

The body had been cut into nine pieces and placed in two bags.

The family subsequently received confirmation of his death and a death certificate.

The family had processed the papers to bring his mortal remains back to Udupi for the last rites.

According to the Superintendent of police of Udupi district Hariram Shankar, the victim’s brother had come on Tuesday and given a petition to the police asking for any assistance regarding the case.

He said as far as assistance is concerned, unless a letter rogatory or Red corner notice or any interpol notices are issued against the alleged accused, there is no legal measure to be done from Udupi police at this point of time.

“However informally we are arranging contacts in Dubai Consulate so that the family can speak and co-ordinate regarding further progress of the investigation. We will also be seeking information regarding the same through Interpol channels,” the SP said.

Alwin’s wife Tina and their son, who was studying in Class 10, have also been untraceable, according to his brother. Tina, who is from Udupi district, was working as a teacher in the UAE.

The circumstances surrounding Alwin’s death, the motive and the identity of those responsible have not been established publicly. The family has sought details from Sharjah authorities and has also approached Udupi police for assistance.

Udupi police are awaiting official communication from the UAE authorities.