DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Karnataka minister B Nagendra resigns over ‘Valmiki Corporation scam’, slams ‘Manuwadis’

Karnataka minister B Nagendra resigns over ‘Valmiki Corporation scam’, slams ‘Manuwadis’

His announcement comes shortly after he says he will meet Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and reveal his decision at a press conference

article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 07:51 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
B Nagendra. File/Video grab: X/@BNagendraINC
Advertisement

Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, 25 days after being re-inducted, amid allegations linked to the Valmiki Corporation scam.

Advertisement

His announcement came shortly after he said he would meet Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and announce his decision at a press conference.

Advertisement

"Today I am voluntarily tendering my resignation as the minister," an emotional Nagendra told reporters.

Advertisement

He said he had submitted his resignation to Shivakumar.

The Opposition BJP and JD(S) had been protesting against his re-induction into the Cabinet, two years after he resigned over the same issue.

Advertisement

They have alleged his involvement in the Rs 89-crore Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam.

Announcing his resignation in a choked voice, Nagendra compared the BJP's targeting of him to Lord Rama's killing of Shambuka in the Ramayana and alleged that the "Manuwadis", apparently referring to the saffron party, never wanted a tribal person to rise.

Shambuka is an ascetic in the Uttara Kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana who, according to the text, was killed by Rama for performing penance.

Nagendra said he did not want to embarrass his party or allow the conspiracies of "Manuwadis and vile communal forces" to gain an upper hand in state politics.

The BJP's agitation in both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature had led to the abrupt adjournment sine die of the Monsoon session on August 24, three days ahead of its scheduled conclusion.

The Opposition had planned a march from Raichur to Ballari from September 1 to 10.

Nagendra alleged that his name had been included in the second charge sheet filed by the central agencies "in a hurry".

"I have no role in the Valmiki Corporation scam. Did I sign anywhere, give any direction or write any note sheet?" he said.

He questioned why Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had not resigned when nationalised Union Bank of India was allegedly involved in the transfer of funds.

He said he was prepared to resign as an MLA and go to the “people's court”.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts