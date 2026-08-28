Karnataka minister B Nagendra resigns over ‘Valmiki Corporation scam’, slams ‘Manuwadis’

Karnataka Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, 25 days after being re-inducted, amid allegations linked to the Valmiki Corporation scam.

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His announcement came shortly after he said he would meet Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and announce his decision at a press conference.

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"Today I am voluntarily tendering my resignation as the minister," an emotional Nagendra told reporters.

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He said he had submitted his resignation to Shivakumar.

The Opposition BJP and JD(S) had been protesting against his re-induction into the Cabinet, two years after he resigned over the same issue.

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They have alleged his involvement in the Rs 89-crore Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam.

Announcing his resignation in a choked voice, Nagendra compared the BJP's targeting of him to Lord Rama's killing of Shambuka in the Ramayana and alleged that the "Manuwadis", apparently referring to the saffron party, never wanted a tribal person to rise.

Shambuka is an ascetic in the Uttara Kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana who, according to the text, was killed by Rama for performing penance.

Nagendra said he did not want to embarrass his party or allow the conspiracies of "Manuwadis and vile communal forces" to gain an upper hand in state politics.

The BJP's agitation in both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature had led to the abrupt adjournment sine die of the Monsoon session on August 24, three days ahead of its scheduled conclusion.

The Opposition had planned a march from Raichur to Ballari from September 1 to 10.

Nagendra alleged that his name had been included in the second charge sheet filed by the central agencies "in a hurry".

"I have no role in the Valmiki Corporation scam. Did I sign anywhere, give any direction or write any note sheet?" he said.

He questioned why Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had not resigned when nationalised Union Bank of India was allegedly involved in the transfer of funds.

He said he was prepared to resign as an MLA and go to the “people's court”.