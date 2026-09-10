Karnataka orders first two stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ at state government events

The Karnataka Government on Thursday directed that the national song, ‘Vande Mataram’, be played or sung at all state government programmes and official ceremonies.

However, it said that only the first two stanzas of the song should be sung at state government programmes.

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According to a government order dated September 8, the decision was taken in accordance with guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

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The order stated that, except at programmes attended by the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister or Governor, only the first two stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ should be sung at all state government programmes. It added that the song had played an important role in fostering nationalism, unity and patriotism during India’s freedom movement.

“The State Government has considered it necessary to maintain uniformity, respect and proper protocol for the playing or singing of the national song, Vande Mataram, in accordance with the nature and context of various government programmes and ceremonies held in the state,” the order stated.

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The decision by the DK Shivakumar-led government reflects the Congress party’s firm stance against the Union Home Ministry’s directive that the national song be sung in full at official events. Last month, Congress Working Committee decided to follow its 1937 resolution under which only the first two stanzas would be sung at party events.

‘Vande Mataram’, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in his novel Anandamath, was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896.

The development also comes amid a political row over the rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’, after Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the full version of the song “sits uneasily” with the syncretic and pluralist ethos envisioned by India’s freedom fighters.

Venugopal urged Congress allies to respect the version of the national song adopted by the party in 1937, saying that the decision to use only the first two stanzas at official party programmes was aimed at preventing the song from being “communalised”.

His remarks came after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah stood through the full rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ at the inaugural International Film Festival in Srinagar.