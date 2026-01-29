Karnataka police personnel to be granted leave on birthdays, anniversaries

Officers and staff of the Karnataka police will now be granted leave on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries, allowing them to spend quality time with family and maintain a work-life balance.

The move comes after Karnataka DGP M A Saleem issued a circular on Thursday.

According to the circular, celebrating special occasions such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries is important for police personnel who work under challenging conditions to ensure public safety and effective law enforcement.

Granting leave on these special days helps officers and staff rejuvenate emotionally, spend quality time with their families, and maintain a healthy balance between professional duties and personal life, the circular said.

"This, in turn, boosts morale, reduces stress, and enhances overall job satisfaction and productivity. This humane measure not only recognises their sacrifices but also fosters loyalty, strengthens commitment within the police force, and contributes to better discipline and efficiency in service," it added.

The DGP has directed all unit heads to grant leave whenever police officers and staff request it on the occasion of their birthdays or wedding anniversaries.