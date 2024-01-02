Karnataka sculptor Yogiraj Arun's Ram Lalla to be installed in Ayodhya; mother calls it 'happiest moment'

ANI

New Delhi, January 2

With the country counting down to the grand 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the idol carved by sculptor Yogiraj Arun from Karnataka has been finalised for the consecration at the Ram Temple on January 22.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed as much on his social media handle on Monday, saying a renowned idol-maker from the 'land of Hanuman' will see his piece of creation find pride of place at the Ram Temple on January 22.

With Karnataka home to a grand Hanuman temple and believed to be the birthplace of the deity, Joshi termed the selection of the idol shaped by a sculptor from the state for the Ram Temple as an "example of Ram-Hanuman's inextricable relationship".

"Where Rama is, there is Hanuman, The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalised. A renowned sculptor of our country, our proud Mr@yogiraj_arun, the idol of Lord Rama carved by him will be installed in Ayodhya," the Union Minister posted on his official handle on X on Monday.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI on Monday, Saraswathi, the mother of Yogiraj, said, "This is the happiest moment for us. I wanted to see him carve and give shape to Ram Lalla but he said he'd take me for a sighting of the idol on the last day. So, I would finally be able to set my eyes on the idol on the day of its grand installation at the Ram Temple."

Designs by three sculptors were under consideration by the Trust. Among the figures being considered for the grand installation inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple was a 51-inch-tall idol, depicting a five-year-old 'Ram Lalla'.

Earlier, speaking on the selection criteria of the idol of Ram Lalla, the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, told ANI, "The one, which in the estimation of the Trust, has the most divine look about it and bears a distinct impression of Ram Lalla, would be selected for Pran Pratishtha."

