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Home / India / Karnataka teachers to get ‘Tr’ prefix, says CM Shivakumar

Karnataka teachers to get ‘Tr’ prefix, says CM Shivakumar

The move puts teachers alongside professions that use recognised prefixes such as 'Dr' for doctors, 'Er' for engineers and 'Prof' for professors

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:28 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Image credit/PTI
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In a move aimed at giving the teaching profession a distinct identity and greater social recognition, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced that teachers in the state can use the prefix ‘Tr’ before their names.

Making the announcement on Teachers’ Day, Shivakumar said the prefix would be a mark of respect for teachers and their contribution to society.

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The move puts teachers alongside professions that use recognised prefixes such as “Dr” for doctors, “Er” for engineers and “Prof” for professors.

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The development also comes against the backdrop of efforts by the Karnataka government to strengthen the state’s teaching workforce. In July, the state cabinet approved rules paving the way for the direct recruitment of 15,000 teachers, citing the need to fill vacant teaching posts.

“A teacher builds every person who goes on to build the nation. India’s more than one crore teachers, including nearly 4.5 lakh teachers in Karnataka, are shaping the minds, character and future of our children every single day,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

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He said every doctor, engineer, farmer, officer, entrepreneur and leader had a teacher behind them who first recognized their potential and showed them what was possible.

“On this Teachers’ Day, the Government of Karnataka has decided to honour this invaluable contribution with a distinct mark of respect. From today, teachers of Karnataka can proudly use the prefix ‘Tr’ before their names,” he said.

The government’s decision to confer a separate professional identity on teachers is also likely to trigger a wider debate on the status and recognition accorded to the profession, particularly at a time when states are grappling with teacher vacancies and the changing demands of school education.

Teachers’ Day is observed in India on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President, philosopher and educationist Dr S Radhakrishnan.

For Karnataka, the “Tr” announcement adds a new symbolic dimension to this year’s Teachers’ Day—giving educators not merely an annual day of recognition, but a professional prefix intended to signal their contribution every day.

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