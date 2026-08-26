Karnataka: Woman, 5 children found dead in Vijayapura lake

A woman and her five children were found dead in Bhutnal Lake in Vijayapura, with police suspecting that they may have died by suicide, though the exact circumstances are yet to be established.

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The bodies of Shobha (35) and her five children -- Vidya (15), Suvarna (13), Tipparaya (12), Sanika (10) and Vikas (6) -- were recovered from the lake under Adarsh Nagar police station limits, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said.

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“Most probably, it appears that they came to Bhutnal Lake and may have died by suicide or something similar. However, we will know the exact circumstances only after the forensic, FSL and post-mortem reports are received,” Nimbargi told reporters.

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Police received information at around 8.45 am on Wednesday that six bodies had been found in the lake, following which police and Fire Department personnel reached the spot and recovered the bodies, he said.

A missing person case had been registered at Vijayapura Rural Police Station on August 24 after Shobha’s husband Mallikarjun Jalageri complained that she had left home with the children following a dispute over domestic matters.

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According to police, Shobha had left home around 6 am with four children and later went to a hostel and took along her youngest child, who had a hearing impairment.

“Attempts were subsequently made to trace their locations, but no clues or leads were found because they had left their mobile phone at home,” the SP said.

The children comprised three girls and two boys, aged between 15 and six years, he said.

Nimbargi said the bodies could have drifted from one side of the lake to another due to wind and waves, and police would investigate all possible angles.

“We will enquire into it. The post-mortem report is important. The FSL report is also important. We will also speak to the family members and relatives. So, we will see what emerges during the investigation,” he said when asked about the woman’s husband.

He was working as an agricultural labourer, police said.

The bodies were shifted to BLDE Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is under way.