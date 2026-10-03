Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said drought-related losses in the state could reach to Rs 60,000 crore even as the state declared 217 taluks as drought-hit.

His statement comes on a day three central teams visited the southern state to take stock of the drought situation.

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Karnataka has added another 40 taluks to its drought-hit list, taking the total number of drought-affected taluks to 217 out of 240. With the latest additions, 90.4 per cent of the state’s taluks are now officially classified as drought-hit, leaving just 23 outside the list.

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"This is one of the worst drought conditions the state has witnessed in a century," the minister told reporters.

Parameshwara said the loss assessments had been completed in the first 177 taluks, while assessment of the newly added 40 taluks was underway.

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The state’s second memorandum submitted to the Centre estimated losses of around Rs 46,000 crore across the 177 taluks. According to the government, crop damage in these areas has affected nearly 47.1 lakh hectares, with the estimated economic loss based on the cost of cultivation put at Rs 46,324.5 crore.

Asked about the 22 taluks that have not yet been declared drought-hit, the deputy chief minister said ground truthing would be conducted there.

"The assessment may reveal that these taluks are drought-hit. Some taluks in the coastal region do not appear to be facing such conditions. Appropriate action will be taken based on the actual situation established after the assessment," he said.

Parameshwara also said the recent rainfall would not affect the assessment for drought relief.

"While the rain may provide some relief in terms of drinking water availability, it is unlikely to significantly benefit crops," he said.

"The state will explain to the central teams the rainfall and crop conditions prevailing during May, June, July, August and September. These conditions have already been recorded in the memorandum submitted to the Centre. The drought situation will not be determined solely based on recent rainfall,” he asserted.

The central teams comprise joint secretaries and officials from various ministries, including Agriculture and Environment. They are expected to visit three regions of the state to assess rainfall, crop losses, drinking-water availability and fodder conditions.

"Once the Central teams complete their inspections and the assessment of losses in the remaining taluks is concluded, a third and final memorandum covering all 217 drought-hit taluks will be submitted," Parmeshwara underlined.

The Centre has linked below-normal rainfall and emerging drought conditions in parts of the country to El Niño. However, meteorologists caution that El Niño is not the sole cause of drought, with regional rainfall patterns and other climate factors also influencing the outcome.

In Karnataka, rainfall deficits and prolonged dry spells have particularly affected rain-fed agriculture, adding to crop and water stress across large parts of the state.