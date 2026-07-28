Karnataka’s Shivakumar richest among 4 billionaire CMs: Report

The average assets of each of the 31 Chief Ministers across India’s states and union territories stand at a whopping Rs 118.07 crore with DK Shivakumar of Karnataka the richest of them all.

Advertisement Out of 31 CMs four are billionaires with Congress’ Shivakumar topping the billionaire club with the highest total declared assets of Rs 1,413 crore. The other three billionaire CMs are TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) with total assets Rs 931 crore, TVK’s C Joseph Vijay (Tamil Nadu) with Rs 648 crore and BJP’s Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh) with Rs 332 crore. Advertisement The findings are part of a significant new analysis of financial, criminal and educational background of 31 sitting CMs published by the electoral reforms group Association for Democratic Reforms today.

Sukhu richest among region’s CMs Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has declared total assets of Rs 7.81 cr, liability of Rs 22.42 lakh. He is a postgraduate and has described his professions as pensioner, private contractor and self-employed Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann has 1.97 cr assets, Rs 30.35 lakh liability; he is Class XII passout Delhi’s Rekha Gupta has assets of 5.31 crore; liability Rs 1.20 crore; She is graduate and a professional advocate Haryana’s Nayab Saini has assets of Rs 5.80 crore; liability Rs 74.82 lakh; a graduate, he is owner of a stone crusher