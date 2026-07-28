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Home / India / Karnataka’s Shivakumar richest among 4 billionaire CMs: Report

Karnataka’s Shivakumar richest among 4 billionaire CMs: Report

Adhikari, Naidu declare serious criminal cases; Reddy has highest declared criminal cases at 89

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:09 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. File Photo
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The average assets of each of the 31 Chief Ministers across India’s states and union territories stand at a whopping Rs 118.07 crore with DK Shivakumar of Karnataka the richest of them all.
Out of 31 CMs four are billionaires with Congress’ Shivakumar topping the billionaire club with the highest total declared assets of Rs 1,413 crore.
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The other three billionaire CMs are TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) with total assets Rs 931 crore, TVK’s C Joseph Vijay (Tamil Nadu) with Rs 648 crore and BJP’s Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh) with Rs 332 crore.

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The findings are part of a significant new analysis of financial, criminal and educational background of 31 sitting CMs published by the electoral reforms group Association for Democratic Reforms today.

Sukhu richest among region’s CMs

Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has declared total assets of Rs 7.81 cr, liability of Rs 22.42 lakh. He is a postgraduate and has described his professions as pensioner, private contractor and self-employed

Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann has 1.97 cr assets, Rs 30.35 lakh liability; he is Class XII passout

Delhi’s Rekha Gupta has assets of 5.31 crore; liability Rs 1.20 crore; She is graduate and a professional advocate

Haryana’s Nayab Saini has assets of Rs 5.80 crore; liability Rs 74.82 lakh; a graduate, he is owner of a stone crusher

The analysis is based on data extracted from the self-sworn affidavits filed in the last elections by the current CMs. The data also show that out of 31 Chief Ministers, 14 (45 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves.
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Two — Suvendu Adhikari (West Bengal) and Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra) — of the 31 sitting CMs have also declared serious criminal cases (attempt to murder).

In terms of assets, the lowest declared assets are of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah (the CM of J&K) with Rs 55 lakh followed by West Bengal CM Adhikari of the BJP with Rs 85 lakh and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma of the BJP with Rs 1 crore. Omar has not declared any immovable asset.

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The 14 CMs with declared criminal cases are Telangana’s Revanth Reddy (89 cases), Bengal’s Adhikari (29 cases), Karnataka’s Shivakumar (19 cases) Andhra Pradesh’s Naidu (19 cases), Kerala’s VD Satheesan (18 cases), Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren (5), Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis (4), Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (4), Tamil Nadu’s C Joseph Vijay (2), Bihar’s Samrat Choudhary (2), Sikkim’s PS Tamang (one listing), Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann (1), Odisha’s Mohan Charan Majhi (1) and Rajasthan’s Bhajan Lal Sharma (1).

So far as finances go, 15 CMs out of 31 under study have assets ranging from Rs 11 crore to Rs 49 crore, while only two have less than Rs 1 crore in assets. These two are BJP’s Adhikari (Rs 85 lakh) and Omar (Rs 55 lakh). The combined assets of all 31 Chief Ministers are Rs 3,660 crore.

Besides, 11 Chief Ministers have declared liabilities of Rs 1 crore and above. Here too, Shivakumar tops the charts with the highest liabilities of Rs 265 crore followed by Khandu with Rs 180 crore and Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma with Rs 16 crore.

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