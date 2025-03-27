Karni Sena attacks SP MP’s house in Agra over Rana Sanga remark

The residence of Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman was attacked here on Wednesday allegedly by workers of the Karni Sena, days after the lawmaker's remarks in Parliament on Rana Sanga triggered a row.

The Karni Sena demanded apologies from Suman and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for "insulting" its hero and said its protest would continue in a peaceful manner, with its chief asking the group's workers to not take law into their hands.

Yadav slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its claims of "zero tolerance" against crime, following the attack at Suman's house and questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's authority, alleging that despite his presence in Agra on Wednesday, the house of the SP lawmaker was vandalised.

Uttar Pradesh Women Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav has sought an apology from Suman over his remarks on Rana Sanga. Aparna, a BJP leader, is also Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law. Scores of activists and supporters of Karni Sena, a caste-based group advocating Rajput pride, vandalised the lawmaker's house located near Hariparvat Chauraha here around 1 pm. Multiple cars parked outside the house were damaged, chairs were broken and the house's glass windows were shattered.

Videos showed a handful of police personnel confronting the mob as it went on a rampage in the posh neighbourhood. A policeman was also seen getting injured in the skirmish.

Speaking about the incident, the MP's son Ranjit Suman said, "For several days, abusive language has been used on social media and threats were being made. For the past two days, there were talks of surrounding the house. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the Samajwadi Party was not questioning the bravery of Rana Sanga and slammed the BJP for "dividing" the society as he hit out at the UP Government.

Yadav alleged Suman's house was attacked because he was a Dalit. Taking to X, Yadav questioned CM Yogi Adityanath's authority, alleging that despite his presence in Agra, Karni Sena activists vandalised the MP's residence. "When a violent attack cannot be stopped even in the presence of the CM, then 'zero tolerance' is bound to become zero," he wrote.