Home / India / Karni Sena threatens Punjab Governor with violence over remark on Maharana Pratap

Karni Sena threatens Punjab Governor with violence over remark on Maharana Pratap

Kataria said Maharana Pratap’s legacy was highlighted during the rule of BJP, and not earlier, a remark that has since triggered protests and criticism

article_Author
PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 09:57 PM Dec 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. File Photo
The Kshatriya Karni Sena has issued a threat to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria over his remarks on Maharana Pratap, according to the police.

Karni Sena national president Raj Shekhawat, in a social media post, accused Kataria of insulting Maharana Pratap and called on Karni Sena members to attack the governor “wherever and whenever” they find him.

The threat follows a statement made by Kataria three days ago at Gogunda in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, where he attended a stone-laying programme on December 22.

During his address, Kataria said Maharana Pratap’s legacy was highlighted during the rule of BJP, and not earlier, a remark that has since triggered protests and criticism.

Kataria said that Maharana Pratap was “brought to the forefront” for the first time during the BJP government, and claimed that development funds were sent to Gogunda, Haldighati, and Chavand.

Some social media users expressed anger over Kataria’s remarks and supported the Karni Sena leader.

Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal said the matter was being examined.

He said that no formal complaint had yet been lodged by Kataria.

