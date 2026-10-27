Karti Chidambaram slams Piyush Goyal for joking about long working hours in India, calls it ‘absurd’

Congress leader and Sivaganga MP Karti P. Chidambaram on Tuesday criticised Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for making light of long working hours in India, describing his comments as “absurd.”

The Congress MP alleged that the Commerce Minister had shown disregard for the country’s workforce.

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“Ridiculous to tout our lack of professional work-hour boundaries as a strength. Shows the lack of respect and dignity we have for our hardworking citizens,” Karti P. Chidambaram wrote on X while resharing a video in which Goyal can be seen making the remarks.

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The Congress MP’s criticism followed Goyal’s emphasis on India’s hardworking workforce as a significant advantage for companies during an interaction with a group of Dutch business executives.

The minister stated that Indian workers were willing to work long hours and even on weekends.

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Goyal’s remarks highlighted the availability of a workforce willing to work beyond traditional office hours, which he portrayed as an advantage for companies operating in India.

Karti, however, criticized the idea of viewing the lack of clear professional work-hour boundaries as a benefit, arguing that it undermines the dignity and respect owed to working citizens.

During the event, Goyal also highlighted India’s economic scale and encouraged the executives to explore the opportunities offered by the country’s workforce and market. He said India’s size could enable companies to expand beyond what they had previously envisioned.

“And that’s what I contribute from India: economies of scale. For your companies to demonstrate. In a dimension you never envisioned,” Goyal added.

However, his comments drew ridicule online, with several users describing the mindset as a “slave mentality.”

The remarks have reignited the debate over work-life balance in India and whether extended working hours should be considered an advantage for companies.