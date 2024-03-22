Karti took Rs 50L bribe in Chinese visa case: ED

New Delhi: The ED has alleged in its chargesheet that Congress MP Karti Chidambaram took Rs 50 lakh bribe for reuse of visas for Chinese personnel employed in a power plant in Punjab. pti
Khattar will continue to get Z-plus security
Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has decided to continue Z-plus security for ex-CM ML Khattar after his threat assessment. As the CM too, he was having Z+ security.
