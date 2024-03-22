Karti took Rs 50L bribe in Chinese visa case: ED

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The ED has alleged in its chargesheet that Congress MP Karti Chidambaram took Rs 50 lakh bribe for reuse of visas for Chinese personnel employed in a power plant in Punjab. pti

Khattar will continue to get Z-plus security

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has decided to continue Z-plus security for ex-CM ML Khattar after his threat assessment. As the CM too, he was having Z+ security.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Congress