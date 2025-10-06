Karur stampede: Kamal Haasan says organisers have responsibility, time to apologise

MNM chief Kamal Haasan on Monday visited the scene of the stampede here that left 41dead and described it as a tragedy and asserted that the organisers, in particular, had a responsibility and it was time to apologise and accept the mistake.

He interacted with officials. The Rajya Sabha MP also spoke to the affected people of the September 27 stampede at actor and TVK founder Vijay's rally in this town.

Speaking to reporters, Haasan said that following the stampede it was shirking of responsibility and added, "Do not keep blaming somebody else."

He said everybody has a responsibility, especially the organisers. "It has gone wrong, it is time to apologise, time to accept the mistake," he added.