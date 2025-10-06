DT
Home / India / Karur stampede: Kamal Haasan says organisers have responsibility, time to apologise

Karur stampede: Kamal Haasan says organisers have responsibility, time to apologise

The Rajya Sabha MP speaks to the affected people of the September 27 stampede at actor and TVK founder Vijay's rally

article_Author
PTI
Karur, Updated At : 05:51 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Kamal Haasan. File photo
MNM chief Kamal Haasan on Monday visited the scene of the stampede here that left 41dead and described it as a tragedy and asserted that the organisers, in particular, had a responsibility and it was time to apologise and accept the mistake.

He interacted with officials. The Rajya Sabha MP also spoke to the affected people of the September 27 stampede at actor and TVK founder Vijay's rally in this town.

Speaking to reporters, Haasan said that following the stampede it was shirking of responsibility and added, "Do not keep blaming somebody else."

He said everybody has a responsibility, especially the organisers. "It has gone wrong, it is time to apologise, time to accept the mistake," he added.

