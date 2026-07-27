Madras High Court quashes order on government jobs to kin of Karur victims

In a setback to the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government, the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench on Monday set aside an order providing government jobs to relatives of people who died in a stampede at Karur last year.

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A Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel held that it was not appropriate to overlook the needs of many who are waiting to get compassionate appointments in government departments.

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"When there is a waiting list, it is not appropriate to overlook their needs and extend what is termed as succour to family members of the Karur incident. We hold that these appointments are in direct violation of the guarantee to a citizen of this country under Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution," the Bench said.

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It noted that the exercise of executive power must be within the Constitutional limits.

Meanwhile, official sources indicated that the government is considering approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court order.

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Also, the court cited instances of loss of lives in mishaps at firework units and also due to motor accidents.

In such cases, the kin of victims are provided ex-gratia and not jobs on compassionate grounds.

While Advocate General Vijay Narayan argued that the appointments were a policy decision, the petitioners contended that there was a government order in force that needed to be complied with for providing jobs on compassionate grounds.

Also, the court said the order providing government jobs to kin of stampede victims will open "floodgates" for others to seek similar employment.

On July 10, Chief Minister Vijay distributed appointment orders to 31 people, who are relatives of those who died in the stampede on September 27, 2025 at Karur.

In a rally held by TVK, which was addressed by party chief Vijay, a stampede broke out and 41 people were killed and over 60 injured.