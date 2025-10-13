Karur stampede: SC orders CBI probe, former apex court judge to oversee investigation

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede at Velusamypuram in Karur district of Tamil Nadu which claimed 41 lives during a rally of actor and TVK leader Vijay.

A Bench led by Justice JK Maheshwari said the CBI probe will be monitored by a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi, a former top court judge.

The Bench – which also included Justice NV Anjaria – ordered the CBI to submit monthly status reports to the SIT led by Justice Rastogi. The SIT will also include two Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officers hailing from other states.

Several petitions, including one filed by Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) – had moved the top court challenging the Madras High Court’s direction for an SIT probe into the incident.

The top court was critical of the Madras High Court (Chennai Bench) ordering an SIT probe on a petition which had only sought formulation of a Standard Operating Procedure for political rallies.

The Bench sought a report from the Madras High Court Registrar General explaining how the petition seeking an SOP for political rallies got registered as a criminal writ petition.

The Madras High Court (Chennai Bench) could not have entertained the matter relating to Karur stampede, which was falling within the jurisdiction of the Madurai Bench without any specific authorisation by the Chief Justice, it said, adding the Chennai Bench ought to have dismissed the writ petition.

As the Bench pronounced the order, senior advocate AM Singhvi said two of the petitioners seeking a CBI probe have said that the petitions were filed without their knowledge and that they have also written to the Supreme Court Registry in this regard.

Justice Maheshwari, however, said the order was based on prima facie observations and that the issue raised by him will be considered, and if needed, the CBI will be asked to look into it.

While reserving its verdict on appeals by TVK and others challenging the Madras High Court’s October 3 order for an SIT probe, the top court had on October 10 expressed surprise over the manner in which it proceeded with the matter.

It had raised questions over the Madras High Court passing ‘conflicting’ orders – one declining plea for CBI probe passed by Madurai Bench and the other directing an SIR probe passed by the Principal Bench.

“We are unable to understand how this order was passed? How did the single bench in the Chennai Bench proceed with the matter when the division bench in Madurai was considering the matter?” the Bench had asked.

A total of 41 people died in the stampede, with police noting that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants.

The high court had also dismissed the BJP leader's plea seeking a CBI probe into the incident and directed her to approach the Madurai Bench. It had formed the SIT under senior IPS officer and Inspector General, North Zone, Asra Garg and pulled up the organisers of the event, the TVK leadership and the police over the stampede.