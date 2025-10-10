The Supreme Court on Friday raised questions over the Madras High Court passing ‘conflicting’ orders - one declining plea for CBI probe passed by Madurai Bench and the other directing an SIR probe passed by the Principal Bench.

While reserving its order on TVK’s appeal challenging the Madras High Court’s October 3 order for an SIT probe, a Bench led by Justice JK Maheshwari wondered if the high court proceeded with the right course of action.

"We are unable to understand how this order was passed? How did the single bench in the Chennai Bench proceed with the matter when the division bench in Madurai was considering the matter?” the Bench asked.

A total of 41 people died in the stampede, with police noting that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants.

Free Wi-Fi in SC for lawyers and litigants

In a step aimed at increasing digital connectivity, CJI BR Gavai on Friday announced that free Wi-Fi will be available across its main building.

"The facilities of free public WiFi are now extended to all areas of the Supreme Court's main building and everyone can access it. It is for the Bar, litigant and all visiting the Supreme Court. It was earlier only limited to courtrooms," the CJI announced.

SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking all-India guidelines for social media intermediaries

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking pan-India guidelines for governing social media intermediaries with respect to suspension and blocking of accounts.

A Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath allowed the two petitioners to withdraw the plea and told them that they were free to seek any other remedy available in law before an appropriate forum.

The petitioners said their WhatsApp, which they used to communicate with the customers, was blocked.

SC junks PIL seeking probe against Vedanta Group

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored probe into allegations made by US-based short-seller Viceroy Research against Vedanta Group companies, including Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta Resources, questioning the influence of foreign entities on Indian markets.

“Why are companies outside India so concerned about how we conduct our affairs and under what law?” a Bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar remarked during the hearing.

SC stays quashing of chargesheet in TN BSP Prez K Armstrong murder case

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Madras High Court order that quashed the chargesheet filed by the Tamil Nadu Police in the murder case of former Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong.

The top court, however, did not stay the high court's direction transferring the probe to the CBI. A Bench led by Justice JK Maheshwari issued a notice to the Chennai superintendent of police on an appeal challenging the high court order.

SC asks Delhi govt, private schools to respond to plea alleging 100% school fee hike

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses of the Delhi government and a body of unaided private schools of the national capital on a plea alleging 100 per cent fee hike that too without any approval from the Directorate of Education.

Petitioner Naya Samaj Parents Association submitted that schools got land on concessional rate from the Delhi government on the condition that any fee hike has to be approved by the Directorate of Education.

"How do you overcome this?" a Bench led by CJI BR Gavai asked the counsel representing respondent ‘Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools’.