DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Karur stampede: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking CBI probe on Oct 10

Karur stampede: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking CBI probe on Oct 10

A Bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the appeal of BJP leader Uma Anandan seeking a CBI probe into the stampede

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:00 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Footwear and other belongings of people, who attended the rally of actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, lie on a road in the aftermath of a stampede during the rally, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, September 28, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on October 10 a plea challenging a Madras High Court order refusing a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede at Karur during a political rally of actor and TVK founder Vijay that killed 41 persons and injured over 60.

Advertisement

A Bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the appeal of BJP leader Uma Anandan seeking a CBI probe into the stampede.

Advertisement

“A plea for CBI probe has been dismissed whereas a single judge has observed that he is not satisfied with the probe conducted (into the stampede),” a lawyer told the Bench.

Advertisement

"List (it) on Friday,” the CJI said.

On October 3, the Madras High Court formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the September 27 stampede at the political rally of actor-politician Vijay.

Advertisement

The principal Bench of the high court also dismissed a BJP leader's plea seeking a CBI probe into the incident, and directed her to approach the Madurai Bench.

The high court formed the SIT under senior IPS officer and Inspector General, North Zone, Asra Garg.

It also criticised the organisers of the event, the TVK leadership and police over the stampede, which killed multiple women and children, among others.

A total of 41 people died in the stampede, with police noting that the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants.

Police also blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the tragedy.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts