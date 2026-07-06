Kathak to Bharatnatyam: Over 300 artistes showcase richness of Indian dance in New York City

Over 300 artists presented a rich tapestry of India's diverse classical and folk dances, taking a global audience in the US on a cultural journey across the Indian landscape.

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The Consulate General of India in New York partnered with Philadelphia-based non-profit dance organisation 'Three Aksha', founded by Bharatanatyam dance artiste and educator Viji Rao, to host the 'All-Indian Dance Festival 2026' at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in Manhattan on Sunday.

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With America commemorating its 250th anniversary on July 4, an occasion to celebrate the country's diversity and rich immigrant history, the dance festival hosted by the Indian Consulate a day later demonstrated the amalgamation of the two cultures as young Indian-origin children born and raised in the US performed classical dances such as Kathak, Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam as well as the Bhangra.

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The two-hour festival featured Indian classical dance performances by about 387 artistes in traditional finery from 10 different schools across New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Delaware.

The artists "all came together and presented before you the depth, the diversity, and the living continuation of 5000 years of Indian culture," Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan said as he lauded the artists for their "flawless" performance and applauded their talent, passion and commitment.

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Pradhan especially congratulated Rao for her efforts in curating the festival and showcasing Indian culture at the "world's best stage" of Carnegie Hall.

Rao also underscored the importance of continuing to pass on the traditions of Indian culture and heritage through dance and other art forms to the younger generations of Indian-Americans.

The festival began with a soulful rendition of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Dhanashree Thillana' by students of Notes n Beats School helmed by artistic director Veena Pandiri.

The performance was led by vocal performer and composer Bhargav HC.

The Nrithya Samarpanam School of Dance, led by artistic director Gayathri Sudhakar, performed the 'Sarvam Shiva Mayam', a unique classical jugalbandi of Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam inspired by the divine cosmic dance of Lord Shiva.

The Odisha Society of the Americas, led by artistic director Rashmi Rajaguru, performed the 'Odissi Parikrama', "from guru's blessing to divine liberation, celebrating Odisha's spirit through dance".

Lahari Abbaraju, an 11th grader from Texas and disciple of Guru Shrimati Hemamalini Chavali, gave a solo Kuchipudi dance performance titled 'Nandakadhara: Betrayal Undone'.

Students of the Nupoor Dance School, led by artistic director Radhika Joshi, mesmerised the audience with their performance of 'Teentaal', a tale of 16 beats told through the vibrant dance form Kathak.