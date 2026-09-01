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Home / India / Kavitha gets emotional over Delhi excise case, says ‘ED, CBI troubled me for 4 years’

Kavitha gets emotional over Delhi excise case, says ‘ED, CBI troubled me for 4 years’

TRS leader says she committed no mistake, vows to work for ‘Bahujana Telangana’

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 02:28 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief K Kavitha. ANI file photo
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TRS chief K Kavitha turned emotional while talking about the Delhi excise policy case against her in which she was jailed in 2024, alleging that she was troubled though she committed no wrong.

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Addressing a public meeting at Nizamabad on Monday, the Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) leader said she was sent out of the BRS (led by her father K Chandrasekhar Rao).

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Kavitha had earlier served as a Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad. Observing that she was elected as MP and MLC with people's blessings, she said she does not hanker for power.

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"But, I made a resolve. Why was I put in Tihar jail in Delhi? It is not our language, not our people there. What mistake have I committed? I am the daughter-in-law of this district. I was put in Tihar jail. But I did not lose courage. ED and CBI troubled me for four years. But on every occasion, I said I did not make any mistake and that I am like fire," she said.

She claimed that the court had observed that there should be a probe against the officer who investigated the case in which she faced allegations.

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It is the only such case where the court made such an observation, she said.

Kavitha favoured achieving a "Bahujana Telangana" dedicated to qualitative transformation in the lives of the common people.

She alleged that despite spending Rs 1 lakh crore on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme built during the BRS regime of her father K Chandrasekhar Rao, not a single acre in Nizamabad received water.

She outlined her promise of 'Panchajanyam', which includes free education, free healthcare, agriculture and farmers' welfare, massive job creation and social justice.

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