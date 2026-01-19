DT
PT
Home / India / Kavitha in talks with Prashant Kishor to enlist services in launching pol party in Telangana

Kavitha in talks with Prashant Kishor to enlist services in launching pol party in Telangana

Kavitha is the president of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation

PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 01:59 PM Jan 19, 2026 IST
Prashant Kishor. File photo
Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is in talks with election strategist Prashant Kishor to enlist his services in launching her proposed political party, Telangana Jagruthi sources said on Monday.

Kavitha is the president of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation.

The former MP held confabulations with Kishor when was in Hyderabad for five days recently, they said.

Kavitha discussed launching her party and the political space in Telangana for it and other relevant issues, the sources added.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS president and former Chief Minister Rao, was suspended from the party in September, 2025 after she accused her cousins and leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

Since her suspension, the former MLC has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti.

She had submitted her resignation from the Legislative Council soon after her suspension from BRS in September, 2025.

It was accepted by the Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy earlier this month.

Accusing both the BRS and ruling Congress of "corruption and irregularities", Kavitha had in December last year said that she would become the chief minister one day and conduct a probe into all the "injustices" committed since Telangana's formation in 2014.

She has also announced that her political platform would contest the next assembly elections in the state.

Earlier this month, Kavitha hit out at her father KCR-led party, alleging corruption in Telangana during the previous BRS regime and also called the BRS Constitution a "joke".

She also said she was not party to certain "unpopular" decisions during the BRS rule.

