Kavitha moves SC against arrest by ED

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 18

BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi Court order sending her to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 23 following her arrest in a money laundering probe related to the Delhi excise policy scam.

Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday in Hyderabad after a day-long questioning followed by a raid at her residence and brought to the national capital.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Supreme Court