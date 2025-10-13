DT
Home / India / Kaziranga director bags global conservation award

Kaziranga director bags global conservation award

First Indian to win such prize

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:54 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
Dr Sonali Ghosh, field director at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, has become the first Indian to win the prestigious World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA)–Kenton Miller Award for innovation in national parks and protected area sustainability. The honour was conferred at the IUCN World Conservation Congress held in Abu Dhabi.

The award is named after Dr Kenton R Miller, former director general of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Besides Ghosh, 14 conservation leaders were also recognised.

“Protected areas are not only close to our hearts—they are the source of life for countless people around the world. They inspire many, they promote well-being, and they are home to wildlife and a true treasure chest of biodiversity, director general, IUCN.

